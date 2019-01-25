Retrieved miner's body in Meghalaya identified by family

A miner, whose body was retrieved from a 370-foot deep coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills district after over 40 days of getting trapped, has been identified as of Assam's district, officials said on Friday.

In a joint operation, the and the pulled the body out of the mine's shaft on Thursday, nine days after it was spotted.

"The body retrieved yesterday from has been identified as of district in Assam," East Hills District Deputy F M Dopth said.

The body was identified by his wife and mother who arrived in Khliehriat, the district headquarter, earlier on Friday, he said.

Dopth said the district authorities were trying to help the family in transporting Hussain's remains to their home for the last rites.

Hussain is one of the 15 miners who got trapped in the mine on December 13. The incident drew the nation's attention to in the northeastern state at the cost of human lives despite a ban imposed by the

Operation R Sungi said the continued the with the unmanned remotely controlled vehicle (ROV), but no other bodies had been found.

He said the multi-agency operations to de-water the nearby abandoned mines also continued and Coal Ltd, and had discharged over 71 lakh litres of water in the past 24 hours.

Anxious family members of the trapped miners are camping in the district headquarters and visiting the site frequently for any of their loved ones, Susngi said.

The owner of the mine, Krip Chullet, was arrested from his home on December 14. His accomplices are on the run.

The government has released Rs 1 lakh interim relief for the families of the trapped miners.

The is monitoring the rescue mission and the matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)