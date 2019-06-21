JUST IN
Five die, 2 hurt as autorickshaw, lorry collide

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Five people were killed and two injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Suryapet district of Telangana Friday, police said.

Four women were among the five who died in the accident that occurrednear Huzurnagar, the police said.

Eight people were in the autorickshaw when the accident took place. Four died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at a hospital, a senior police official said.

The victims hailed from Chinthapally village in Mahaboobabad district.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:35 IST

