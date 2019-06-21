Five die, 2 hurt as autorickshaw, lorry collide

: Five people were killed and two injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in district of Telangana Friday, police said.

Four women were among the five who died in the accident that occurrednear Huzurnagar, the police said.

Eight people were in the autorickshaw when the accident took place. Four died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at a hospital, a said.

The victims hailed from Chinthapally village in district.

