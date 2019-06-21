'Digital Success Summit' to be held in city in Aug

The second of 'Digital Success Summit' will be held in the city on August 8 and 9 after the success of its inaugural edition of Eastern India's first and largest and marketing summit, organisers said Friday.

The event will witness coming together of leading business owners, CXOs, strategists and thought leaders from across sectors, said.

Speakers at the DSS 2019 will share their knowledge and cover a wide array of topics such as social selling, user experience, growing need of remote work in every business, and its impact, and many interesting subjects, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)