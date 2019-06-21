'Digital Success Summit' to be held in city in Aug

-
The second of 'Digital Success Summit' will be held in the city on August 8 and 9 after the success of its inaugural edition of Eastern India's first and largest digital technology and marketing summit, organisers said Friday.
The event will witness coming together of leading business owners, CXOs, strategists and thought leaders from across sectors, Indus Net Technologies CEO Abhishek Rungta said.
Speakers at the DSS 2019 will share their knowledge and cover a wide array of topics such as social selling, user experience, growing need of remote work in every business, voice search and its impact, and many interesting subjects, he said.
