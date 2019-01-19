Hyderabad literary fete from Jan 25-27

-
-
China would be the 'Guest Nation' and Gujarati the 'Indian language in focus' in the Hyderabad Literary Festival to be held here from January 25-27.
Panel discussion, readings, workshops, exhibitions, films would be part of the 'Guest Nation' event, coordinated by the China Writers Association.
An eight-member delegation of writers, festival directors, art managers from Australia would also participate in the festival, to be held at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS),according to a state government release.
Eminent Gujarati poet, playwright, translator, and academic SitanshuYashaschandra would be the key speaker in the 'Indian Language in Focus' section, it said.
Tributes would be paid to the legendary Mrinalini Sarabhai (1918-2016) and renownedUrdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi (1919-2002) to mark their centenaries.
Mallika Sarabhaia and Shabana Azmi will present the work of their celebrated parents, the release said.
In a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhian scholars Sudarshan Iyengar and Sudhir Chandra would speak about the meaning of the Mahatma for the people today, it added.
The three-day literary event is expected to be attended by over 100 authors and artistes.
