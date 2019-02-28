Five SIMI men get life sentence for possession of explosives

Five activists of the banned (SIMI) were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special here Thursday for possession of explosives.

acquitted five others.

Of the 12 accused in the case, and were killed in a police encounter in October 2016, said.

The special court for (NIA) cases awarded life imprisonment Thursday to Abdul Aziz, Javed, Abdul Wahid, Jubar and

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.

Five others -- Umar, Sajid, Sadiq, Abu Faizal and -- were acquitted for want of evidence.

Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested three activists with a cache of explosives during a raid in Mahidpur area in district on January 1, 2013.

Nine others were arrested subsequently.

Eight hundred gelatin sticks, 540 detonators, a 'gelatin bomb', a pipe bomb and 11 other types of bombs were recovered from the accused.

These explosives were lethal and could have caused massive damage, district public contended, seeking maximum punishment for the accused.

