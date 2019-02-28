PM chairs high-level meeting on security amid India-Pakistan tensions

Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on security amid the heightened tensions with and after announced the release of an captured by his country.

Officials sources said the meeting was attended by chiefs of the three Services, Ajit Doval, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and

Several other senior officials also attended the meeting held at the prime minister's residence here.

An IAF was captured by after an air combat on Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

Khan Thursday announced that IAF's captured pilot, Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace and the "first step" to open negotiations with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)