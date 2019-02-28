2 arrested for ATM robberies

-
ALSO READ
Delhi government to construct bridges on Najafgarh drain
Two killed as wall collapses in Delhi due to rain
1st phase of route rationalisation under 'Connect Delhi' initiative launched
3 gang members arrested after police encounter in Najafgarh
Delhi govt approves Rs 139cr sports complex in Najafgarh
-
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Delhi's Najafgarh area for allegedly looting ATMs after stealing the whole machine, police said Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Ajay alias Monu, the police said.
According to the police, incidents of ATM burglary were reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region in September and October last year, where the accused persons removed the whole ATM machine.
Acting on a tip-off that Ajay, suspected to be involved in the robberies, would come in Najafgarh on Wednesday evening to meet his friends, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested, said Ram Gopal Naik, deputy commissioner of police (crime).
During interrogation, Ajay disclosed that he and his friends were in need of money to live a lavish lifestyle, police said.
The accused said they removed the whole machine with the help of gas cutters and abandoned it after taking out cash, the DCP said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU