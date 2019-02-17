Floral tributes paid to officer martyred in mine explosion along LoC in JK

The Saturday paid rich tributes to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was killed in a mine explosion along the in district of and Kashmir, a said.

Separate wreath layingceremonies were held for Major Bisht at and Jammu, where senior officers joined other ranks to pay floral tributes to him, the said.

Major Bisht was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector of on Saturday.He defused one of the mines successfully but suffered grievous injuries while neutralizing another, thus attaining martyrdom.

Maj Bisht (31), who hailed from in Uttarakhand, is survived by his parents.

Deputy GOC of Tiger divsion, Brigaider T K Chopra, BGS (Int) Brigadier D P Singh, group captain station G S Tung and others laid the wreaths at the coffin containing mortal remains of the at Jammu, the said.

Later, the mortal remains of the were transported in a service aircraft from to Dehradun, the spokesman said adding his body is likely to arrive at his hometown by 1 pm.

"The was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)