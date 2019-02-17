Corridor-III of Hyderabad Metro likely to be operational soon

: The much-awaited Metro rail link to Hi-Tec City, the IT hub of Hyderabad, is set to become operational soon with theInspection and Safety Certification from the of (CMRS) likely in about a week.

Trial runs between the Ameerpet andHi-Tec City10km stretch ofHyderabad Metrocorridor-III have been going on since November last year.

"We are expecting CMRS ( of Metro Rail Safety) Inspection and Safety Certification in about a week. After that the inaugural date will be decided by the government," Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing told

The Ameerpet and Hi- stretch has eight stations.

"Opening of the 10 km Ameerpet toHi-Tec Citystretch will be a game-changer not only for the Metro project but for city itself. In the next few years, it will make a huge difference in the of the city and improve the competitiveness of Hyderabad," said.

Metro is recording footfall of1.80 lakh per day on the existing 46 km rail network, said adding "It is 1.80 lakh per day and it is increasing."



He further said work is progressing well in Corridor-II between JBS and MGBS (10 km stretch) and the civil work will be completed by July 2019 and systems works by November 2019.

had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017.

With the operationalisation of a 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and LB Nagar in September last year, Hyderabad Metro Rail is covering 46 km.

