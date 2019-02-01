FM lays Budget 2019 in RS; House adjourned till Monday

The Interim Budget for the 2019-20 fiscal was laid down in the on Friday, following which the was adjourned till Monday.

After presenting the Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, laid down in the the 'medium term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement' and 'macro-economic framework statement' under section 3(1) of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

A motion for 'extension of presentation of the report of the select committee on ancient monuments and archaeological sites' was also adopted through voice vote.

After that, M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)