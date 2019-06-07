Fmr Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar deposes before CBI

Former of Friday appeared before the in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam, that left thousands of small investors in the

Kumar, who is presently the additional of police in the CID, reached the office in the morning to face questioning by the agency officials for the second time, sources in the agency said.

In February, Kumar had been interrogated by officials in Shillong under directions of the which had asked him to cooperate with the probing agency.

The was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of before the took over the case.

The investigative agency had last month issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all airports and immigration authorities to alert it if they spot him leaving the country.

Kumar, who recently moved the seeking quashing of the CBI notice against him, was granted protection from coercive action till July 10 but was asked to cooperate with the agency in investigation into the case.

In April, the CBI had told the that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)