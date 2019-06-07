Marc Anthony joins 'In the Heights' cast

Singer Marc Anthony is the latest addition to the cast of "In the Heights" movie adaptation.
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share the news.
"Sonny's father will be played by Marc Anthony. It's a brief but pivotal role And I still can't believe it," Miranda wrote.
Anthony joins already-confirmed cast members including, Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi, a role Miranda played on Broadway. Corey Hawkins will play the role of Benny, Gregory Diaz IV will take on the part of Sonny.
Mexican actor-singer Melissa Barerra will play Usnavi's love interest Vanessa, while Leslie Grace will take on the part of Nina.
"In the Heights" is slated to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
