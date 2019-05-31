Following are Friday's Vegetable
rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 900-2000, Brinjal 200-2800, Tomato 300-5000, Bitter Gourd 1600-7000, Bottle Gourd 150-2100, Ash Gourd 800-1000, Green Chilly 1650-5000, Banana Green 1300-4000, Beans 1200-10000, Green Ginger 1800-12400, Carrot 800-5200, Cabbage 250-2500, Ladies Finger 300-2600, Snakegourd 800-2600, Beetroot 500-2800, Cucumbar 300-3300, Ridgeguard 700-5000, Raddish 600-2200, Capsicum 2000-5100, Drumstick 967-3600, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2000, Knool Khol 800-3200, Lime 500-5200.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU