Zinc futures shed 0.83% on profit-booking

futures Friday fell 0.83 per cent to Rs 208.40 per kg as speculators booked profits amid low demand at the spot market.

At the Multi commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts eased by Rs 1.75, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 208.40 per kg in a business turnover of 4,073 lots.

The for delivery in July contracts also fell by Rs 1.95, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 206 per kg in 454 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants to book profits amid low demand at the spot market mainly exerted pressure on prices.

