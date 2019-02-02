Following are the tope foreign stories at 1700 hours:

-
Trump says he believes China's Xi is sincere on trade
Pence asks Google to end development of its 'Dragonfly' App
Communist Party leadership, not America, rebuilt China: Chinese foreign ministry
FGN5 US-INDIANSTUDENTS-TRAP
Eminent Indian-Americans, media question US govt's modus operandi in detaining 129 Indian students
Washington: Eminent Indian-Americans and some media outlets have questioned the modus operandi of the US government in the detention of 129 Indians in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, saying "trapping of innocent students" is a "crime, illegal and immoral". By Lalit K Jha
FGN3 US-INDIANSTUDENTS-HOTLINE
Indian embassy opens hotline for students detained by US authorities
Washington: The Indian embassy in the US has opened a 24/7 hotline to assist 129 Indian students arrested by the American authorities in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, officials have said.
As many as 129 Indians are among the 130 foreign students arrested for enroling at a fake university allegedly to remain in the US. By Lalit K Jha
FGN6 PAK-CHINA-LOAN
China to provide USD 2.5 bn loan to Pak to boost foreign cash reserves
Islamabad: China will provide USD 2.5 billion in loans to Pakistan to boost the foreign exchange reserves of its "all-weather ally", a media report said Saturday.By Sajjad Hussain
FGN4 US-CHINA-TRADE
Cannot allow trade deficit with China to continue: Prez Trump
Washington: President Donald Trump has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue, a day after the officials from both countries concluded their latest round of negotiations on trade issues.By Lalit K Jha
FGN11 PAK-SHARIF
Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Pak's Punjab govt orders jail admin
Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab provincial government Saturday ordered that Nawaz Sharif be shifted to a hospital from jail, days after a special medical board concluded that the former prime minister has developed cardiac complications. By M Zulqernain
FGN8 CHINA-TIBET-CPC
China cracks down on CPC officials in Tibet having religious beliefs, secret links with Dalai Lama
Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party is cracking down on its officials who are taking part in religious activities violating party's ideology of adhering to atheism and secretly maintaining contacts with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has been branded as "separatist" by Beijing. By K J M Varma
FGN7 US-TRUMP-WALL
Trump says getting closer to declare national emergency
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he is getting closer to declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a wall along the country's southern Mexico border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering America. By Lalit K Jha
FGN12 CHINA-US-TREATY
China calls on Washington, Moscow to preserve nuclear treaty
Beijing: China called Saturday for Washington to negotiate with Russia instead of pulling out of a nuclear arms treaty the Trump administration sees as a restraint on its ability to compete with Beijing and Moscow. (AP)
FGN10 RUSSIA-US-LD ARMSTREATY
Putin says Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: Agencies
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported.
