Following are the tope foreign stories at 1700 hours:

Eminent Indian-Americans, US govt's modus operandi in detaining 129 Indian studentsWashington: Eminent Indian-Americans and some have questioned the modus operandi of the in the detention of 129 Indians in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, saying "trapping of innocent students" is a "crime, illegal and immoral". ByFGN3 US-INDIANSTUDENTS-HOTLINEopens hotline for students detained by US authoritiesWashington: The in the US has opened a 24/7 hotline to assist 129 Indian students arrested by the American authorities in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, officials have said.

As many as 129 Indians are among the 130 foreign students arrested for enroling at a fake university allegedly to remain in the US. By



to provide USD 2.5 bn loan to Pak to boost foreign cash reserves



Islamabad: will provide USD 2.5 billion in loans to Pakistan to boost the foreign exchange reserves of its "all-weather ally", a media report said Saturday.By



Cannot allow trade deficit with to continue: Prez Trump



Washington: has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue, a day after the officials from both countries concluded their latest round of negotiations on trade issues.By



Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Pak's Punjab govt orders jail admin



Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab provincial government Saturday ordered that Nawaz Sharif be shifted to a hospital from jail, days after a special medical board concluded that the former has developed cardiac complications. By M Zulqernain



China cracks down on CPC officials in having religious beliefs, secret links with Dalai Lama



Beijing: China's ruling is cracking down on its officials who are taking part in religious activities violating party's ideology of adhering to atheism and secretly maintaining contacts with Tibetan the Dalai Lama, who has been branded as "separatist" by Beijing. By K J M Varma



Trump says getting closer to declare national emergency



Washington: US has said he is getting closer to declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a wall along the country's southern border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering By Lalit K Jha



China calls on Washington, to preserve nuclear treaty



Beijing: China called Saturday for to negotiate with instead of pulling out of a nuclear arms treaty the sees as a restraint on its ability to compete with Beijing and (AP)



Putin says suspending missile treaty after US move: Agencies



Moscow: on Saturday said was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported.

