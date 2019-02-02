JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Those who wouldn't see face-to-face 4 years ago, are now hugging each other: Modi's dig at Oppn

Honour killing survivor sacked for remarks against Constitution
Business Standard

Following are the tope foreign stories at 1700 hours:

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following are the tope foreign stories at 1700 hours:

FGN5 US-INDIANSTUDENTS-TRAP


Eminent Indian-Americans, media question US govt's modus operandi in detaining 129 Indian students

Washington: Eminent Indian-Americans and some media outlets have questioned the modus operandi of the US government in the detention of 129 Indians in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, saying "trapping of innocent students" is a "crime, illegal and immoral". By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-INDIANSTUDENTS-HOTLINE

Indian embassy opens hotline for students detained by US authorities

Washington: The Indian embassy in the US has opened a 24/7 hotline to assist 129 Indian students arrested by the American authorities in the "pay-and-stay" university visa scam, officials have said.

As many as 129 Indians are among the 130 foreign students arrested for enroling at a fake university allegedly to remain in the US. By Lalit K Jha

FGN6 PAK-CHINA-LOAN

China to provide USD 2.5 bn loan to Pak to boost foreign cash reserves

Islamabad: China will provide USD 2.5 billion in loans to Pakistan to boost the foreign exchange reserves of its "all-weather ally", a media report said Saturday.By Sajjad Hussain

FGN4 US-CHINA-TRADE

Cannot allow trade deficit with China to continue: Prez Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said US' massive trade deficit with China cannot be allowed to continue, a day after the officials from both countries concluded their latest round of negotiations on trade issues.By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 PAK-SHARIF

Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Pak's Punjab govt orders jail admin

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab provincial government Saturday ordered that Nawaz Sharif be shifted to a hospital from jail, days after a special medical board concluded that the former prime minister has developed cardiac complications. By M Zulqernain

FGN8 CHINA-TIBET-CPC

China cracks down on CPC officials in Tibet having religious beliefs, secret links with Dalai Lama

Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party is cracking down on its officials who are taking part in religious activities violating party's ideology of adhering to atheism and secretly maintaining contacts with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has been branded as "separatist" by Beijing. By K J M Varma

FGN7 US-TRUMP-WALL

Trump says getting closer to declare national emergency

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he is getting closer to declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a wall along the country's southern Mexico border to prevent illegal immigrants from entering America. By Lalit K Jha

FGN12 CHINA-US-TREATY

China calls on Washington, Moscow to preserve nuclear treaty

Beijing: China called Saturday for Washington to negotiate with Russia instead of pulling out of a nuclear arms treaty the Trump administration sees as a restraint on its ability to compete with Beijing and Moscow. (AP)

FGN10 RUSSIA-US-LD ARMSTREATY

Putin says Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: Agencies

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements