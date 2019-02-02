Six motocross riders enthral Mumbaikars with stunts

Well-known riders, including Maddison, and Tom Pages, Saturday enthralled Mumbaikars with their defining stunts at the iconic Gateway of in south

These riders, along with three others, showcased high-octane biking skills as they performed during an event titled ' FMX Jam', the organisers said in a media release.

The 37-year-old Maddison, who performed after being away from the sport for a year, was content with his performance and assured he would continue to participate in such shows.

"As a rider who has been doing this for 15 years, I have had my fair share of injuries and near fatal accidents. But nothing has ever stopped me from doing this. I will continue to ride," Maddison was quoted as saying in the release.

Russian termed his experience as great, while Pages, who is known for his excluded backflips, said he enjoyed his first visit to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)