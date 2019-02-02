Javier Bardem in talks for Denis Villenueve's 'Dune'

Denis Villeneuve's next directorial venture, "Dune", is getting bigger and bigger as Oscar winner is expected to join the film's cast.

According to Deadline, Legendary Studios is close to signing the 49-year-old for the film, the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name.

If finalised, will join Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and in the cast.

and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star are also in talks to join the feature.

The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign



Ferguson will portray Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica, who escapes with him into the desert and helps him become a saviour in their eyes.

Skarsgard will star as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Bautista as the Baron's nephew.

Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor's truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people's emotional states.

is expected to take on the role of Stilgar, one of the Freman warriors.

The film's script has been penned by along with Villeneuve and

Mary Parent, and Villeneuve will produce the project while will serve as the alongside Brian Herbert, and

Herbert's novel was previously made into a film in 1984 by but was a box office disappointment. Troubled by rewritings and the alleged meddling of the studio, Lynch had removed his name from the film.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)