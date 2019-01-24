Forest dept team recovers elephant tusks

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

A special team of the Forest department has recovered a pair of elephant tusks from a house in Latehar district, eight-days after a tusker was found dead with its tusks missing, a senior Forest official said Thursday.

Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), Mohan Lal told PTI that the tusks of the dead elephant and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered by the special team on Wednesday from the house at Garu village which falls under the PTR range.

The elephant was found dead on January 16 near a railway crossing at Chhipadohar in Latehar district and its tusks were missing.

