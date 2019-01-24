Barcelona left with mountain to climb after cup defeat by Sevilla

Barcelona's hopes of winning a fifth consecutive were dented on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-0 by in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

was rested and left on the bench as Kevin- made his debut for Barca in a match that might even have been disappointed not to win by more.

Even so, and each scored in the second half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to leave their opponents facing an uphill task if they are to rescue next week's second leg.

"We played a great game, it's a shame it doesn't settle the tie," said

"In Barcelona, anything can happen. They have turned around bigger defeats than this." celebrated his goal by unveiling a t-shirt in support of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, the who is feared to have died in a plane crash on his way to join new club in

"Para mi hermano fuerza E. Sala", the message read, meaning, "For my brother, be strong".

had thrashed Sevilla 5-0 in last year's final, when delivered a masterclass in what was one of his final appearances for the club.

Winning a domestic double, however, did little to ease the disappointment of crashing out of and is clearly keener to rotate in the this season.

Messi and were left out completely while Luis Suarez, and all started on the bench, only to come on as substitutes in the second half.

"I thought it was for the best," Valverde said. "But when you make changes you take risks."



Boateng, who has joined on a six-month loan deal from Sassuolo, was signed to spare Suarez nights like these and he did little particularly wrong, or spectacular, before being replaced after 63 minutes.

Barca's biggest signing of the transfer window was announced three and a half hours before kick-off, a 75-million euro deal for Frenkie de Jong to join from in the summer.

"He is an exciting signing for the club," Valverde said. "He is for both the future and the present."



They could have done with some of the 21-year-old's craft in the first half, which was high on intensity but low on precision as both sides traded blows but failed to create much of note.

A quick free-kick sent free and he fooled the sliding with a dummy only to shoot wide, off-balance.

Barca's best early chance fell to the out-of-sorts Malcom but he took the ball too far left after nipping round and hit the side-netting.

Sevilla had been the better team and their dominance continued after half-time. Just before the hour-mark, they scored, as the lively did brilliantly down the left and his cross fell to Sarabia at the back post. Sarabia's drilled the bouncing ball into the far corner, with the offside darting across Jasper Cillessen's line of sight.

Barca brought on Suarez and Coutinho, who almost made an instant impact. Suarez's first contribution was to lose the ball and his second was to win it back. Coutinho was given a free shot at goal but fired over.

Sevilla could have made it two but Ever Banega headed over and then they did, as his cross grazed Sergi Roberto on its way to the back post, where Ben Yedder had timed his run perfectly. He slid in to bolster his team's advantage.

