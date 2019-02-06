Former Army chief Gen J J Singh joins SAD (Taksali)

Nearly two months after he resigned from the SAD, former J J Singh on Wednesday joined the (Taksali).

He joined the recently floated outfit in the presence of (Taksali) Brahmpura here.

J J Singh, who also served as of earlier, had joined the (SAD) led by ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

He had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls against Congress' Amarinder Singh (present minister) from the latter's

On December 12 last year, he had resigned from the citing personal reasons.

Talking to reporters here after joining the (Taksali), J J Singh said that he was always committed for the well-being of and wanted to serve the nation from the core of his heart.

He said during the Lok Sabha elections, he will help the party to put up a winning performance.

"It is a matter of pride that such a noble personality, who was the first from the Sikh community, has joined our party," Brahmpura said.

Brahmpura and some other Taksali Akalis (old guard), who had last year raised their voice against SAD's alleged deviation from its core principles, had later floated a separate outfit.

