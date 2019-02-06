Sixty Brahminy ducks found dead in Bharuch district, Gujarat

Over sixty Brahminy ducks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in district of Gujarat, a forest said Wednesday.

The cause of their death was being investigated, said V Z Tadvi, a forest based in

The birds were found dead in the riverbed of the Narmada across three villages Tuesday.

After the local people noticed a large number of dead birds, they contacted the forest department.

Another said on the condition of anonymity that contaminated may have caused the deaths, but reports of autopsy and forensic laboratory tests were awaited.

He ruled out the possibility of the deaths being the result of any epidemic.

Brahminy ducks, also called 'ruddy shelducks', are migratory birds which travel to Nalsarovar in from and in winter.

