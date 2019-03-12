Former Bihar minister Manju Verma gets bail in Arms Act case

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former in connection with a case related to possession of illegal ammunition, which is an offshoot of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case.

Justice granted bail to Verma after hearing both sides on her petition.

She has been lodged in jail since November 20 last year in connection with the recovery of cartridges from her in-laws' residence during a raid as part of the probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

The had registered an FIR on August 18, 2018 against and her husband for the recovery of 50 live cartridges from their house at Arjun Tola village in district.

Verma had resigned as on August 8 following allegations that her husband had links to Brajesh Thakur, who used to run the shelter home at Muzaffarpur.

The sexual exploitation of children in the shelter home came to light after the of Mumbai submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in in April, 2018.

The audit had been ordered by the and it filed an FIR against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31, 2018.

A medical report confirmed sexual assault of 34 inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)