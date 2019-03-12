Babulal Marandi surrenders before court, gets bail

Former Babulal Tuesday surrendered before a court here in connection with a case of flouting prohibitory orders in 2011.

(First Class) allowed the bail petition of the Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief on two surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each following his surrender, court sources said.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against for addressing a public meet here eight years ago in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 CrPC.

According to sources, tension had gripped the area over an anti-encroachment drive in April 2011, following which the administration had clamped the orders.

Marandi, who was here to meet the displaced people, addressed a public meeting, prompting the administration to register a case against him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)