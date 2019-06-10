JUST IN
Former Corp Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray appointed MD of Gift City

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City) Monday said it has appointed former Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray as its Managing Director.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Ray has held several key positions in the ministries of defence, textiles, power, science and technology, and planning in the Government of India.

He has also served as Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Government of Gujarat.

"GIFT City, India's first international financial services centre, has appointed former Corporate Affairs Secretary and Gujarat cadre IAS Officer Mr Tapan Ray as its next Managing Director," it said in a statement.

GIFT City is a Gujarat government project in partnership with IL&FS for developing India's first global financial hub.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:58 IST

