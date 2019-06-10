AAP demands from Home minister meeting on Delhi's law & order

The Party Monday demanded from to hold a meeting on law and order situation in the national capital, raising questions over the safety of common men here.

senior leader demanded the meeting in the wake of firings at the vehicle of a TV channel crew by two bike-borne men at

"The should hold a meeting on the law and order situation in the national capital. If journalists are not safe in the country, what will happen to the safety of the common men living in the capital," said Rai, hitting out at the Centre over the law and order situation in New

"We demand that the accused in the case be arrested immediately," he said.

"The BJP which has formed the government for the second time should ensure that the law and order situation in is improved," he added.

In a suspected case of attempted robbery, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire at a channel crew on their way to in Central from Noida.

A TV journalist, Siddharth Purohit, also accused the police of not helping them despite reporting the incident to some officials near the INA metro station.

The personnel, he alleged, removed the barricades instead and left the spot.

The complainant alleged that the PCR reached them at 3.05 am, over one and a half hours after the incident.

