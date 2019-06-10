ICC, BCCI congratulate Yuvraj for an outstanding career

The ICC and BCCI have congratulated for an outstanding career after the announced his retirement from international here on Monday.

Yuvraj played pivotal roles in winning the ODI 2011 and the inaugural T20 in 2007.

"Yuvraj had an outstanding international career. He was one of those players who could raise his game in crunch situations and excelled at ICC events time after time. He has been an inspiration both on and off the field and given so much joy to millions of fans the world over," International Council (ICC) said in a statement.

"I have no doubt that Yuvraj is a hero not just in the cricketing world but outside of it too. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Yuvraj for his superb career and wish him all the best for the future."



The former all-rounder was named of the tournament at as he scored a century and four fifties for an aggregate of 362 runs, besides grabbing 15 wickets. During the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, he smashed six sixes in an over off England's in a crucial league match.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) wrote on its twitter page: "As @YUVSTRONG12 calls it quits on his glorious career, we rewind the clock and look at his most iconic cricket moments. Thank you for the memories Yuvi #TeamIndia #YuvrajSingh."



The 37-year-old was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell located between his two lungs immediately after the 2011 World Cup, but made a return to international cricket and also established a foundation.

The left-handed batsman last played international cricket in 2017 and has retired with 1,900 runs and nine wickets in 40 Test matches, 8,701 runs and 111 wickets in 304 ODIs, and 1,177 runs and 28 wickets in 58 T20Is.

He was named in ICC's ODI Team of the Year in 2006, 2009 and 2011, while his six sixes in an over won him the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)