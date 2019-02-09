JUST IN
Former DMK MLA passes away

Press Trust of India 

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former MLA of Puducherry Seetha Vedanayagam passed away in his residence here Saturday following age-related ailments, his family said.

He was 83 and is survived by two daughters, they said.

Vedanayagam was elected to the territorial Assembly on a DMK ticket in 1980 from Uppalam segment and was earlier councillor of Puducherry Municipality.

Convenor of the Puducherry unit of the DMK (south wing) S P Sivakumar was among those who expressed their condolence.

