Former DMK MLA passes away

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former MLA of Puducherry Seetha Vedanayagam passed away in his residence here Saturday following age-related ailments, his family said.

He was 83 and is survived by two daughters, they said.

Vedanayagam was elected to the territorial Assembly on a ticket in 1980 from Uppalam segment and was earlier of

Convenor of the Puducherry unit of the (south wing) S P Sivakumar was among those who expressed their condolence.

