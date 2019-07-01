Former minister Rambhual Nishad's house looted

Around six thieves struck at the house of former minister Rambhual Nishad here and fled with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and a licensed 315 bore rifle, police said Monday.

The thieves struck at Nishad's house at Dawnadih under the Barhalganj police station limits late Sunday night, they said.

A case of theft has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe launched, they added.

Speaking about the incident, Nishad said the thieves barged into his house Sunday night, collected jewellery, cash and the 315 bore rifle of his brother Manoj, and escaped.

"When my 12-year-old nephew Aditya, son of Manoj, came down to the first floor to drink water, the thieves held him hostage at gun point and escaped," he added.

He also expressed anger over the law and order situation in the area. Nishad was the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Gorakhpur seat in the recent parliamentary election.

The case will be resolved soon, Barhalganj Station Officer Chandrabhan Singh said.

