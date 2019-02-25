Former power minister Rana Gurjit Singh seeks probe into PSPCL recruitment

Former power and MLA Singh Monday sought a probe into the recruitment of staff by power utility Limited (PSPCL).

During Question Hour on the last day of the Punjab budget session, Singh asked whether power will order an inquiry into the recruitment by the PSPCL.

"Will you will hold an inquiry to check whether right persons were recruited? Their qualification be checked and it should also be ascertained that they belong to which assembly constituency," the MLA from Kapurthala said



Earlier, MLA from Jalandhar (North), Avtar Singh Junior, alleged discrimination in jobs announced by the PSPCL in the region.

The claimed that out of 2,439 jobs for technical and non-technical persons by the PSPCL during 2018-19, only 178 were from district, while 1,722 were from Malwa region.

(LIP) legislators and sought clearance of Rs 1,000 crore of the pending cane payment.

Taking part in the discussion on a question raised by MLA of delayed payment to sugarcane farmers of his constituency, the Bains brothers demanded that the should inform by when the payment would be made.

Punjab minister said Rs 103 crore was to be paid by a private sugar mill and out of which Rs 65 crore would be paid by the

The brothers were not satisfied with the reply and reached the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. Later, they staged a walk out.

