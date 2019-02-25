Former power minister Rana Gurjit Singh seeks probe into PSPCL recruitment

-
Former power minister and Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh Monday sought a probe into the recruitment of staff by power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
During Question Hour on the last day of the Punjab budget session, Singh asked whether power minister Gurmeet Singh Kangar will order an inquiry into the recruitment by the PSPCL.
"Will you will hold an inquiry to check whether right persons were recruited? Their qualification be checked and it should also be ascertained that they belong to which assembly constituency," the MLA from Kapurthala said
Earlier, Congress MLA from Jalandhar (North), Avtar Singh Junior, alleged discrimination in jobs announced by the PSPCL in the Doaba region.
The legislator claimed that out of 2,439 jobs for technical and non-technical persons by the PSPCL during 2018-19, only 178 were from Doaba district, while 1,722 were from Malwa region.
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) legislators Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains sought clearance of Rs 1,000 crore of the pending cane payment.
Taking part in the discussion on a question raised by Congress MLA Fateh Jang Bajwa of delayed payment to sugarcane farmers of his constituency, the Bains brothers demanded that the minister should inform by when the payment would be made.
Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Rs 103 crore was to be paid by a private sugar mill and out of which Rs 65 crore would be paid by the state government.
The brothers were not satisfied with the reply and reached the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. Later, they staged a walk out.
