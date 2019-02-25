Jilted lover tries to kill woman, self

A 27-year-old man Monday allegedly tried to kill a woman he had been in love with, and then himself in Odisha's district, police said.

Both were seriously injured and hospitalised.

People Bandhadiha village under station limits found the two, who belong to the same village, lying in a pool of blood and informed their families.

They also found a sharp edged weapon near them.

The man and the 23-year-old woman were in a relationship but her family was opposed to it and fixed her marriage with another man last week, and asked her to stay away from him, police said.

As a result, the woman decided to sever ties with the man which enraged him.

The man called her up and asked her to meet him at the village temple near at noon, police said.

After she reached there, he attacked her with a sharp weapon. The woman sustained injuries on her neck, stomach and back. Thereafter, the man tried to kill him self by slashing his hand and abdomen with the same weapon, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother, police started a probe into the incident.

