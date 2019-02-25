Injured PLFI ultra arrested in Jharkhand

An ultra of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), who had suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with security forces in district, was arrested from his house on Monday, police said.

Santosh Yadav, who carried a Rs 10-lakh reward on his head, of Jharkhand Jaguar and Ranchi police from his house in Pandra area.

In the encounter with CRPF's CoBRA and district police personnel, three PLFI ultras were on Sunday gunned down in in district, but several other Maoists struck by bullets, had managed to flee, including Yadav.

He was involved in the killing of CRPF jawans, arson and blasting railway tracks between Hatia and Rourkela Railway stations, a said.

