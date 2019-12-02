Former Union minister, journalist Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune

-
Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday.
The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, he said.
"All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," a senior doctor at the hospital said.
