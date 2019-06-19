Foundation for party offices to be laid on June 24: TRS

The ruling TRS in would lay the foundation stone for construction of its party offices in 32 districts in the State on June 24.

The construction of party offices would be completed by Dasara during October and they are planned to be inaugurated on the day of the festival, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy told reporters.

The TRS state committee, which met here Wednesday, allocated Rs 19.20 crore for construction of party offices in 32 district headquarters, he said.

During the meeting, Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said people had given a massive mandate for the TRS in the assembly and local body polls and the party should be further strengthened, TRS sources said



The party's state committee, under the leadership of KCR, decided to construct the 32 district offices from its own funds which have been sanctioned, Reddy said.

TRS leaders, workers and its public representatives would participate in the 'Bhumi Puja' to be held on June 24, he said.

On June 27, the party would launch a membership drive.

The drive would conclude by July 20, he said, adding, it would be followed by training programmes for activists.

