Four booked for raping Dalit girl

Four people were booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 Dalit girl and making a video of the crime in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said Monday.
Citing a complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, police said the girl had gone to relieve herself on Sunday evening when a villager harassed her.
When she resisted to his advances, two other men raped her. Later, one more person committed the crime and made a video of it.
"The girl has been sent for medical test and an FIR has been lodged against four people under sections of the IPC and and the SC/ST Act," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said.
The accused will be arrested soon, he said.
