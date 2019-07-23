23 killed in separate incidents in UP

Twenty-three people have died, while 10 injured in separate incidents in the state, the UP government said Monday.

"Of the 23 deaths, two took place on July 19, in which one person died in Lalitpur and Hardoi each due to snakebite. On July 20, one person died in Lalitpur due to lightning," said a UP government statement here.

On July 21, eight persons died. "One person died due to snakebite in Hardoi. Three persons died in Ballia, while one person died in Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot and Banda each," the statement said.

Twelve persons died on Monday, which included a case of drowning and a lightning death in Azamgarh. "One person each died due to drowning in Basti and Mau. One person each died due to lightning in Mathura, Chandauli and Varanasi," the statement said, elaborating on the deaths on Monday.

Snakebite claimed one life each in Ambedkarnagar, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Fatehpur and Amroha, the statement said.

