Four killed, 5 injured as two cars collide in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Four people were killed and five others injured when two cars collided in Rajasthan's district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Hussainpura crossing on the Dholpur-Badi state highway, they added



The deceased have been identified as Udaiveer Singh, 60, Naima, 30, Ajay Singh, 26. One body is yet to be identified, of Police said.

The injured have been referred to in Dholpur, police said.

A case has been registered against one of the drivers and further investigation is underway, they said.

