Prominent PDP leader joins Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Prominent PDP gujjar leader Akhtar Kasana joined the Congress on Friday in Jammu, an official statement said.

He joined the party in the presence of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir.

Kasana expressed full faith in the programmes and policies of the Congress and vowed to work for the party vigorously, the party statement said.

The Congress is the only party which is capable enough to reach out to people to address their concerns, Kasana was quoted as saying in the statement.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 19:15 IST

