Jio tops 4G download speed chart in January, Idea fastest in upload speed: Trai

Reliance continued to top the average 4G download speed chart, beating its nearest rival with almost double data speed, according to a report by the (Trai) for January.

Jio's registered an average download speed of 18.8 megabits per second (Mbps), while network clocked a speed of 9.5 Mbps.

Airtel, and have a mix of 2G, 3G and 4G networks, but provides only

According to the Trai report, registered an average speed of 6.7 Mbps, while had average speed of 5.5 Mbps on

Though and have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on.

Reliance was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed for the last 13 months.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of average 4G upload speed. After a continuous decline in upload speed between October and December, upload speed on Idea and Vodafone network picked up in January.

In January, Idea registered an average upload speed of 5.8 Mbps, followed by Vodafone with upload speed of 5.4 Mbps.

Jio followed Vodafone with an upload speed of 4.4 Mbps and with 3.8 Mbps.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

