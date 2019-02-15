Maharashtra's Ruma clinches U-14 tennis double crown

Second seed Ruma Gaikaiwari of capped her dream run by bagging the girls under-14 singles and doubles titles at the All India Ranking Super Series Friday.

Ruma defeated top seed Chandni Srinivasan, her doubles partner from Telangana, 6-1, 6-4 to lift the singles title at the MSLTA courts here.

The under-14 boys' singles crown was bagged by third- seeded Manas Dhamne, also from the host state of

He upset 8th-seeded of in two well-fought sets in the singles final. Dhamne won 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

Other results (Finals): Girls doubles: Chandni Srinivasan/Ruma Gaikaiwari beat Jennika Jaison/ Swara Katkar 6-0, 6-0.

Boys doubles: Nithish Baalaji/ beat Manas Dhamne/Cahir Warik 7-6(9), 6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)