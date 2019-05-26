Four killed in TN road mishap

Four people were crushed to death when their truck was involved in a road here early Sunday, police said.

The truck rammed into a lorry ahead of it while another lorry hit it from the rear side, killing three people on the spot at on the Salem- section of national highway.

of the truck, who was pulled out from the vehicle, died while being taken to a hospital, police said.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for more than one hour, they added.

