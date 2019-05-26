JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Strong, cooling wood may help cut electricity bills

Will leave AAP in 2020: MLA Alka Lamba
Business Standard

Four killed in TN road mishap

Press Trust of India  |  Salem (TN) 

Four people were crushed to death when their mini truck was involved in a road mishap here early Sunday, police said.

The truck rammed into a lorry ahead of it while another lorry hit it from the rear side, killing three people on the spot at Kandampatti flyover on the Salem-Coimbatore section of national highway.

Driver of the truck, who was pulled out from the vehicle, died while being taken to a hospital, police said.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for more than one hour, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements