Women this age are powerful: Christine Baranski on her 60s

"The Good Fight" star says she is living the "best years" of her career now.

The 67-year-old currently stars in the spin-off of "The Good Wife", in which she reprises her role as top litigator

Baranski said after years of featuring in the supporting capacity to Julianna Margulies' on "The Good Wife", she got the opportunity to be the leading lady with the sister show.

"I got the number one position in my career and I was in my 60s. These are the best years of my career. I get offered wonderful theatre roles. I'm finally a leading lady, after all this time. I'm still this strong, authoritative, professional woman, well-educated.

"Women this age are powerful, and I love that somehow in this moment in time, I'm playing in a TV that reflects that. It's high time that women of such authority have their real air time. It's long overdue," she told The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Roundtable.

Baranski said she had years of theatre experience before she made her TV debut at the age of 41. She was cast in a supporting role on the hit series "Cybil", and won an

Asked what inspires her to act, the said it was more of an environment effect than a choice.

"I don't know if it's a choice. It just came to me early on. My grandparents were Polish in at the Polish-American theatre, so I grew up around flamboyant personalities, and music and expressivity. It seemed like a wonderful playground. I still feel that was," she said.

Baranski's TV credits also include "Frasier" and the recently-concluded "The Big Bang Theory", in which she played Leonard's mother, Dr

