Four persons injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Four persons were injured in an IED blast in Lohardaga district, the police said Wednesday.
The four were injured when one of them stepped on the IED on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police, Priyadarshi Alok said.
The Maoists had planted the IED to target the police, he said.
Bilendra Kherwar and Rajesh Oraon of Sanai Pirtol village in Lohardaga district received serious injuries, while Sahabir Oraon and Ashok Kherwar of Hapta village in Gumla district got minor injuries in the blast, the SP said.
The seriously injured were sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
