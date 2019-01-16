Four persons injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Four persons were injured in an IED blast in district, the police said Wednesday.

The four were injured when one of them stepped on the IED on Tuesday night, of Police, Priyadarshi Alok said.

The Maoists had planted the IED to target the police, he said.

and of Sanai Pirtol village in district received serious injuries, while and of Hapta village in district got minor injuries in the blast, the SP said.

The seriously injured were sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he added.

