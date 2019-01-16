Retired Army officer sustains burn injuries due to leakage in LPG cylinder

A 72-year-old retired sustained burn injuries Wednesday when a in a caused fire at his house in northwest Delhi's area, police said.

The injured has been identified as Y P Pokhriyal, they added.

Police were informed about the incident at around 12.49 pm following which they rushed to the spot.

On reaching the site, the victim, a retired Army colonel, to where he is undergoing treatment, a said.

Pokhriyal has sustained 11 per cent burn injuries, he added.

Investigations revealed that Pokhriyal was making when a in the caused fire at his house. He used to live alone in his flat, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)