Retired Army officer sustains burn injuries due to leakage in LPG cylinder

A 72-year-old retired Army officer sustained burn injuries Wednesday when a leakage in a gas cylinder caused fire at his house in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.
The injured has been identified as Y P Pokhriyal, they added.
Police were informed about the incident at around 12.49 pm following which they rushed to the spot.
On reaching the site, the victim, a retired Army colonel, was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.
Pokhriyal has sustained 11 per cent burn injuries, he added.
Investigations revealed that Pokhriyal was making food when a leakage in the gas cylinder caused fire at his house. He used to live alone in his flat, police said.
