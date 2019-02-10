Four-year-old boy killed during house demolition in Shimla

A four-year-old boy died after a portion of a pillar accidentally hit his head during demolition of a house in Dhalli area here Sunday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Krishan, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.
Hailing from Nepal, Krishan's father Budhi Singh and his wife work as labourers here.
They had been hired through a contractor by one Priyavrat in Dhalli to demolish a portion of his house as that land was to be acquired for construction of a four-lane road, the DSP said.
A part of the pillar accidentally hit Krishan's head during the demolition, the DSP said, adding that the boy was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A case has been registered at Dhalli police station against the contractor and another labourer who was removing the pillar.
