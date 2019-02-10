Ladakh division: Massive rally in Kargil for rotational divisional headquarters

Thousands of people Sunday marched the streets of district in against the administration's decision to permanently post the and Inspector General of Police (IGP) offices for the newly created division in town.

The people of are demanding that and IGP offices function on rotational basis -- in during summers and in during winters.

The procession was taken out under the banner of two influential religious organisations -- Islamic school and -- and ended peacefully after a delegation met the and submitted a memorandum to highlight their demands, officials said.

They said the people from all walks of life, including politicians, religious leaders and social workers, participated in the rally which started from Islamia school chowk at 10.30 am and concluded at Baroo after marching the streets of the town for nearly four hours.

Urging the to review his decision, the participants were seen chanting slogans throughout the rally, pledging support to the "united movement" in support of the "genuine rights" of the people of Kargil.

In a major decision on Friday, the administration sanctioned creation of a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh, with its headquarters at

Cutting across party lines, prominent politicians from Kargil affiliated with the National Conference, the PDP and the on Saturday came together and threatened mass agitation if the administration did not review its decision to permanently post the and inspector general of police headquarters in Leh.

"The people of Kargil are united in support of the demand for rotation of headquarters in Kargil during summer and in Leh during winter. If our demand is not met, we will resign en masse from the posts we are holding in the democratic institutions, whether it is of the legislative council, councilors in the LAHDC or panchayat institutions," of LAHDC, Kargil, had said.

Khan, who was flanked by other prominent leaders, including of legislative council Haji Anayat Ali and former MLA and leader Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai, said they are not against the divisional status to region comprising both Leh and Kargil districts but are against posting the divisional headquarters in Leh permanently.

Meanwhile, People's Conference and former Lone said the demand of the people of Kargil for rotational divisional headquarters between Leh and Kargil is justified.

"Kargil has been ignored in the developmental processes. The government runs the risk of wronging a right. Divisional status is a right step and static headquarters is a wrong step," Lone said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)