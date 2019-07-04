FPIs net outflow at Rs 38,931 cr in 2018-19: Eco Survey

Investment by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) witnessed a net outflow of Rs 38,931 crore in 2018-19, compared to a net inflow of Rs 1,44,681 crore in 2017-18, the Economic Survey said Thursday.

"Total cumulative investment by FPIs decreased to Rs 2,48,154 crore as on March 31 2019 as against Rs 2,53,653 crore as on March 31 2018," the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, said.

It further said the assets of the FPIs in India, as reported by the custodians, increased to Rs 33,42,680 crore as on March 31, 2019 from Rs 31,48,349 crore as on the same date last year.

However, the notional value of offshore derivative instruments (including ODIs on derivatives) decreased to Rs 77,287 crore from Rs 1,02,726 crore during the same period.

"Net capital flows moderated in April-December of 2018-19 despite robust foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, outweighed by withdrawals under portfolio investment," the survey added.

