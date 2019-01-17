Pak national carrier PIA bans entertainment on flights to Saudi Arabia

The International Airlines has banned in-flight entertainment for pilgrims travelling to and and will only play Quranic verses and naats for them, an of the national carrier said Thursday.

The decision was taken "in light of the peoples' sentiments," PIA told

Cash-strapped PIA has been running into huge financial losses. Its current liabilities stand at Rs 431 billion.

For years, the with 18,000 plus employee and a fleet of 32 airplanes has only been adding billions to its loss sheets.

"The decision to play Quranic verses and naats (recitation of poetry praising the Prophet) during taxing and landing for flights to and has been taken in light of the peoples sentiments," Tajawar said.

No other music will be available in the in-flight entertainment system, he said, adding that the impression that the PIA has banned music on all routes is incorrect.

"This is only for and as the people go there on holy journey. Therefore playing music/songs on these routes is not appropriate," Tajwar said, adding passengers of other flights will have access to the in-flight entertainment system available on the aircraft.

The PIA has also decided to welcome passengers on board with the Qaseeda Burda Sharif (Islamic hymn) playing in the background instead of soft music.

"A rendition of the Qaseeda Burda Sharif, a popular Islamic hymn, will be played while passengers board PIA airplanes for all domestic and international flights," Tajwar said.

