Fraser-Pryce, Thompson share first in 100m at Jamaica nationals

and lit up as they tied for first place in the women's 100m final with a time of 10.73sec.

The sprint event lived up to expectations as the women, who combine for eight World Championships and Olympic individual gold medals, put on a show crossing the line together with in third in 10.94sec.

Williams, who turned 17 in March, dipped under the 11-second barrier for the first time with a new national junior record.

An emotional Thompson said afterwards she was grateful to be able to rebound after a tough 2018 when she battled a series of

Yohan Blake won the men's 100m in a season's best 9.96sec, holding off the challenge of Tyquendo Tracey (10.00sec). equalled his personal best of 10.10sec to place third.

scored a massive upset, winning the women's 400m hurdles in a career best time of 54.73sec.

Clayton, who led the qualifying from Thursday, took over the lead after the seventh hurdle and held her poise to beat a strong field that saw Shiann Salmon taking second in 55.39se.

champion and the pre-championship favourite Janieve Russell was fourth in 55.57 seconds.

World Championships finalist Kemar Mowatt, a former champion at Arkansas, won his first national title when he clocked 48.70sec to win the men's 400m hurdles, holding off and improving Romel Lewis.

ran a season's best 51.47sec to lead the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the women's 400m.

Tissanna Hickling, who had achieved the qualifying mark for earlier this year, won the women's with a 6.78m leap.

Three US collegians took the top places in the women's discs throw with Shadae Lawrence winning with a toss of 61.41m.

of Florida State was second with 59.05m and of Texas El Paso third with 57.27m.

