Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

A fraudster, allegedly involved in issuing fake no-objection certificate (NOC) related to the Development Authority (JDA), was arrested after a four-year-long hunt here, police said Sunday.

Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Diwar village of Tral in south Kashmir's district, was arrested from in Sidhra locality of the city Saturday,a of the Crime branch of the and Police said.

He said Qadir was wanted in a case registered in 2014 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.

"The accused is involved in issuing fake NOC relating to the land located at Sidhra Majeen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)