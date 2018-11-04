JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Don't depute young women journos to Sabarimala: Hindu outfits to media houses
Business Standard

Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A fraudster, allegedly involved in issuing fake no-objection certificate (NOC) related to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), was arrested after a four-year-long hunt here, police said Sunday.

Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Diwar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was arrested from Nikki Mohalla in Sidhra locality of the city Saturday,a spokesperson of the Crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

He said Qadir was wanted in a case registered in 2014 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.

"The accused is involved in issuing fake NOC relating to the JDA land located at Sidhra Majeen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements