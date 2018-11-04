Lupin recalls 6,752 bottles of Testosterone topical solution from US

The US arm of drug firm Lupin is recalling 6,752 bottles of Topical solution from the American market on account of defective container, the said.

The product is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a or absence of endogenous

is recalling the 6,752 bottles of Topical solution in the strength of 30mg/1.5mL manufactured by Lupin at its Pithampur plant, the US health regulator said in an Enforcement Report.

The reason for recall is "Defective Container: Repetitive complaints received indicating pump not working," it added.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall is a class III recall, the report said.

As per the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a class III recall is initiated in a situation,"in which use of or exposure to a is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

